MIDWAY, N.C. — There is a riot of sound coming from Tim Hyatt’s again yard.

“This is enjoyable just listening to them,” stated Hyatt as he watches lots of of Purple Martins swarm within the sky. “They are feeding now.”

He first began hanging gourds as much as entice the birds in 2001.

“It took me two years to get the birds here,” he stated. “The first time I got one pair and then I got more and more.”

Today he has 120 gourds hanging in his again yard.

“If my colony gets filled up, I am not getting any more,” stated Hyatt.

In the autumn, the birds fly south to Brazil to spend the winter, and that’s when Tim cleans out the gourds to prepare for the birds’ return. The first begin arriving in February. In early spring, the birds begin constructing their nests and laying the eggs, and after that issues actually get busy.

“They’re singing. They’re so happy. I am so happy. We like them around here,” stated Hyatt. “When everything is gone I get sad. It’s so quiet, and nothing’s going on.”

But for now, it’s leisure time with a Purple Martin parade and child chicken feeding and you may relaxation assured that after they do depart, they’ll be again.