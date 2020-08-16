Mideast peace talks remain priority, Macron says after call with Abbas By Reuters

©Reuters French President Macron fulfills Palestinian equivalent Abbas in Ramallah
PARIS (Reuters) – The resumption of peace settlements remain a priority to reach a simply option in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Twitter on Sunday.
Macron stated he had actually spoken with Mahmoud Abbas, president of thePalestinian Authority “I told him of my determination to work for peace in the Middle East,” Macron stated.
