Midea WHS-121LB1 Refrigerator, 3.3 Cubic Feet, Black

With 220 kWh annual energy consumption, this refrigerator helps you save money on your utility bills and helps keep the environment green This 3.30 ftâ³ refrigerator might look small but it can hold plenty of food and groceries Attach the door to swing right or left for added convenience with reversible door feature

Mechanical Temperature Adjustment Ranges From -2′ to 2′ Celsius (32′ to 35.6’Fahrenheit)

Large Storage Areas Excellent at Chilling Beverages and Healthy Snacks/Produce, However Cannot be Used for Storing Frozen Foods or Making Icecubes.

Features Adjustable Legs and a Reversible Door that can Open from Left or Right

Energy Saving: Energy Star Rated & Low Noise. Full 1-Year Warranty

Note: The Internal Walls of the Main Compartment are Slightly Tapered Toward the Back