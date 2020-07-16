Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator, WHD-113FSS1 – Stainless Steel



Price: $229.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 21:37:18 UTC – Details)



Designed to operate with Energy Star efficiency, the Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Double Door Compact Refrigerator offers separate fridge and freezer sections with plenty of space for produce, snacks, and frozen treats. Thanks to its adjustable legs and reversible door that opens to the left or right, you can easily fit this compact fridge in any kitchen layout. Organization is made even easier with durable glass shelves, a roomy crisper drawer, and storage racks for soda cans. The mechanical temperature control lets you easily set chilling preferences, while the manual defrost setting enables hassle-free cleaning.

Your purchase includes One Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator, WHD-113FSS1 model in Stainless Steel

Refrigerator dimensions: 3.1 Cu Ft inner space | 18.50” W x 19.37” D x 32.95” H | Product weight: 52.20 lbs

The internal refrigerator temperature range from 32F to 50F and the freezer temperatures range from -11.2F to 5F

Conveniently set your fridge door to open to the left or right, depending on the layout of your kitchen

Energy Star Rated, UL Energy Certification