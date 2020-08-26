Midea 1434N1A Commercial Microwave, Stainless Steel



Price: $699.00

(as of Aug 26,2020 16:07:14 UTC – Details)



Medium duty commercial microwave from Medea shall have Large easy to read user-friendly touch pads with braille navigation. Oven shall be programed up to 100 auto items with 60: 00 maximum cooking time for each. Oven shall have 5 power levels and 3 cooking stages. There shall have time entry option and X2 multiple quantity pad for flexible Operation. LED display and end of cycle beep. Microwave output shall be 1400 Watts distributed by single magnetron with a bottom rotating antenna. An interior light shall make the food easy to monitor without opening the door. Oven will have selectable 208 or 230/240Volt supply and require a 1Ph. 20Amp outlet. The Large capacity 1. 2 cubic ft. (34 liter) cavity shall accommodates a 14” (305 mm) platter or 6” tall H or X pan with cover. Durable door shall have an EZ Grab and Go handle with a 90° + opening for easy access. Oven shall have a stainless-steel exterior wrap, door, and interior cavity. Chef/Test Kitchen Support. Microwave oven shall be listed by UL, CUL and ETL SANITATION.

Large capacity (1. 2 cu. ft. / 34 L), accommodates a 14’’ (356 mm) platter; Oven cavity light to monitor cooking status without opening the door

Able to withstand the demands of the Commercial Food Service environment with stainless steel cabinet and oven cavity

60:00 maximum cooking time and 100 auto programs can cover most product demands; 1400 Watts of Cooking power

5 power levels and 3 cooking stages for different cooking demands

EZ Grab’s Go door handle for reliable use, no moving parts