MIDEA 1025F1A Commercial Microwave, Stainless Steel



Price: $274.70

(as of Aug 21,2020 10:23:13 UTC – Details)





Medium Capacity (0. 9 cu. ft./ 25 L), accommodates a 12’’(305 mm) platter; Oven cavity light to monitor cooking status without opening the door

Able to withstand the demands of the Commercial Food Service environment with stainless steel cabinet and oven cavity

5 power levels and 3 cooking stages for different cooking demands; 1000 Watts of Cooking power

User-friendly touch control pads AND Electronic dial timer with braille navigation is great for self-service locations and is ADA Compliant

EZ Grab’s Go door handle for reliable use, no moving parts