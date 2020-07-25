Midea 1025F0A Commercial Microwave, Stainless Steel



Light duty Commercial Microwave Oven from Medea shall have a 6-minute dial timer with illuminated digits and end of cycle beep. Timer shall automatically reset to zero if the door is opened during operation. Oven shall have full power for simple operation. Microwave output shall be 1000 Watts distributed by single magnetron with a bottom rotating antenna. An incandescent light shall make the food be easily monitored without opening the door. The medium capacity 0. 9 cubic ft. (25 liter) cavity shall accommodates a 12” (305 mm) platter or 6” ½ H or X Pan with cover. Durable door shall have an EZ Grab and Go handle with a 90°+ opening for easy access. Oven shall have a stainless-steel exterior wrap, door, and interior cavity. Chef/Test Kitchen Support. Microwave oven shall be listed by UL, CUL and ETL SANITATION.

Capacity (0. 9 cu. ft. / 25 L), accommodates a 12’’ platter

Able to withstand the demands of the Commercial Food Service environment with stainless steel cabinet and oven cavity

Full power only for simple operation; 1000 Watts of Cooking power

Easy to control with 6 minute electronic dial timer with “Auto Reset” feature; On door menu guide for frequently used items and reference

EZ Grab’s Go door handle for reliable use, no moving parts