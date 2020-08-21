Middletown girl, 9, diagnosed with coronavirus has died

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Dorielis Reyes-Paula’s teachers remember her as a bubbly and energetic student.

Teachers at Wildwood Elementary, where Dorielis would have been starting the fourth grade, said she was a caring girl, and that her kindness was uplifting.

The 9-year-old had spent parts of the last four months in the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She died Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Doctors called her ailments a medical mystery and consulted physicians around the world.

Wildwood Elementary teacher Chris Rehmert said she had been hoping Dorielis would pull through.

“She was just always kind, and if we even started to look sad, she picked up on it,” Rehmert said. “And she was right there and she was like, ‘What can I do to help you?’ And, ‘Do you need a hug?’”

Rehmert and Taylor Williamson taught Dorielis. Both teachers visited her in the hospital last week.

“While we were laughing at one of the stories that the doctors were telling us, her little eyes kept, not opening, but fluttering. Like, I’m laughing with you guys, I’m here. I’m laughing with you. It was just good to be with her again,” Rehmert said.

“I just… I will never forget her,” Williamson said. “She will influence me in so many more ways than just as a…