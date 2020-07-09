Middle-class mother living a Cotswolds idyll was seduced by a fraud who claimed he was a Rothschild

Fifteen years back, Christine Handy’s life was fizzing with opportunity and new beginnings.

At 40, she was financially secure and living mortgage-free in a handsome five-bedroom townhouse.

A part-time job provided a balance to looking after three young kids, and, divorced from her wealthy Cotswold landowning husband, she was happy in a new relationship.

Today, her life looks very different.

Christine Handy with Marc Hatton aka Alex de Rothschild a fraud who tricked her out of £500,000

Instead of a large house in leafy Cheltenham, home is a humble semi-detached housing association property close to the North Wales border, where she lives with her fourth child and partner.

It could be the closest to a secure home she’s got known for a long time. Unable to work as a result of an arthritic condition, she relies on Universal Credit to aid herself.

Christine’s paid down circumstances aren’t the result of financial mismanagement or leading an extravagant life style.

Rather, they poignantly illustrate the devastating legacy of conmen — a toll that lingers long after the headlines they attract have faded.

Because the new partner she was so worked up about all those years back was the impressively named Alexander Marc d’Ariken de Rothschild-Hatton — an apparently debonair financier who told her he was the illegitimate son of multi-millionaire banker Edmund de Rothschild.

He swept her off her feet plus they had a son, Marcus, together.

He also defrauded her of more than half a million pounds and destroyed her life.

As the lies of plain Marc Hatton unravelled one by one, Christine, now 55, also learnt that he had raped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl at the time when she was pregnant.

While Hatton did his best to evade justice by fleeing to the U.S., he was extradited to the united kingdom in 2008 and, in March 2010, was jailed for 18 years for rape, sexual assault and fraud.

Christine says of his conviction: ‘I thought justice had been served and it was time to move on. You think the worst is over.’

If only that were true. While Hatton’s jail sentence has now ended, Christine’s sentence continues. In the years since his conviction she’s got faced a lot more hardship: bankruptcy, homelessness, endless temporary accommodation, many changes of school for Marcus, now 15 — and an exhausting, and eventually largely unsuccessful, fight for reparation from her banks. At times she was so hard up she had to use food banks.

While devoid of self-pity, she stops working several times as she relives her harrowing ordeal. ‘It has been a downward spiral and at times I was financially hanging on by my fingertips,’ she says. ‘It has been a fight to survive.’

Then there is the guilt Christine battles as she raises a much-loved son who was forced, as he grew older, to confront the ugly truth in regards to the father of whom he is the spitting image. He has had no contact with Hatton since the latter fled, and refuses to call him ‘father’.

‘Life has been tough for Marcus. He’s had to hold with such a lot,’ Christine says quietly. ‘He has faced endless traumatization. And, obviously, he has received to accept some really difficult things.

‘I remember being in the car with him a few years ago when he asked why his dad got such a huge sentence for fraud. I had to tell him there was another court case, and over the years he has learnt the full truth. One thing I have consistently said to him is that you can’t choose your household.’

Whether Hatton deliberately targeted her she’s going to never know — but her life would start a single meeting in a restaurant.

In March 2003 she was enjoying a few quiet moments in a cafe between school drop-offs on her children — who are actually aged between 21 and 25 — and starting her part-time job in a boutique, when a fortysomething man asked if he could join her.

‘I assumed another tables were full and, without searching for, said: “Go ahead,” ’ she recalls. ‘But then, when I glanced around, I realised the tables were empty. I thought it was a bit odd, but we chatted for ten minutes.’

She found her new friend charming, interesting and attentive.

More coffee-shop encounters followed, after which the person who had introduced himself as Alexander Ariken asked her out for dinner — then whipped out his passport to reveal the name Alexander Marc d’Ariken de Rothschild-Hatton.

‘I joked: “Don’t they make cigarettes?” — meaning Rothmans. But he then started on this convoluted explanation of his heritage, saying he needed me to know who he was,’ Christine says.

‘Alexander’ told Christine he was the illegitimate Singaporean-born son of banking heir Edmund de Rothschild and his — entirely fabricated — Chinese lover

Her new friend ‘Alexander’ told Christine he was the illegitimate Singaporean-born son of banking heir Edmund de Rothschild and his — entirely fabricated — Chinese lover. ‘Alexander’ said he had subsequently been raised by a man called Peter D’Ariken and his wife Philomena. He said Philomena had gone onto marry a Fred Hatton in England after Peter’s death.

The truth was that he have been born in Singapore — to Philomena (who has got the Chinese name Tan Leng Giok) and a man called Peter Ariken. And Philomena had opted on to marry a Fred Hatton.

Christine can only just assume that his impressive passport was a fake.

That wasn’t all. Hatton shared with her he was Eton and Oxford-educated and had a career in international finance, none which turned out to be true.

What he did have was a criminal record: an 18-month prison stint in 2000 for defrauding two Bournemouth businessmen and a 21-month prison sentence in Helsinki, Finland, for unpaid business debts and fraud.

Blithely unacquainted with this, Christine was quickly seduced by the charming stranger, meeting members of Hatton’s extended family.

By the finish of 2003 the couple were already talking of marriage. ‘It sounds like a cliché but he honestly swept me off my feet,’ she says. It was then Hatton asked Christine for money for the first time, specifically £75,000 to cover fees for his MBA at a London business school.

‘He’d already softened me up by saying he had profit Switzerland,’ she says. ‘I saw it as an investment in our joint future and helping out my partner. That’s what you do in relationships.’

She also handed over sums including £100,000 in instalments to finance another business course, £105,000 to include a Swiss investment fund and £50,000 to cover a tax bill.

All in every, prosecutors calculated he had fleeced her of £565,000 — money she borrowed against her home.

Whenever Christine asked for documentary proof, Hatton would reply that the paperwork was in a safe deposit box in Switzerland.

‘I knew he was spending a lot of time in Geneva, so this made sense,’ says Christine.

Did alarm bells never ring?

Christine says no: ‘His sister was a barrister and there was always some plausible reason why things were as they were.’

By then, Christine had another compelling reason to trust her lover’s promises: she had given birth to his daughter or son.

She says: ‘When we first met, Hatton kept telling me he wanted us to possess a category of our own. As a mother of three already I was reluctant, but he wore me down.

‘Once Marcus was born, I was exhausted by looking after a new baby and my older children, as he travelled such a lot for work. Or so I thought.’

Looking back, she thinks this was among Hatton’s tactics. ‘He kept me in a state of confusion,’ she recalls.

Like all con artists, he also isolated her from her friends and persuaded her to go from the familiarity of Cheltenham to a rented home in the countryside, on the pretext that his mother could help with childcare.

Only after meeting Hatton’s sister-in-law for the first time in the summer of 2006 did the scales fall from Christine’s eyes.

‘I had been warned she had an axe to grind against him but I liked her.

‘Shortly a while later she found see me and said: “I hope you’re not financially involved with him.” Her exact words were: “If he’s a de Rothschild, I’m Mickey Mouse.” The panic was instant.’

Christine confronted Hatton later that day. ‘The mask slipped for the first time,’ she says. ‘He was swearing and shouting in my face.’

After storming off, Hatton returned the following day, having changed tactics. ‘He was contrite, begging me not to go to the police, saying he’d been scammed, which was why he couldn’t give me the amount of money back,’ she says. It was too late. Horrified, Christine contacted police and a lawyer.

Christine and Marc had a son, Marcus (pictured with Christine), together after Marc swept her off her feet

‘I realised I had lost everything,’ she says. ‘I’d been a total fool. It was like living in a bizarre dream — all I really could do was take every single day as it came and attempt to keep life as normal as possible for the kids.’

Worse was in the future. In February 2007, 3 months after he had last appeared on her behalf doorstep, Hatton vanished.

Christine create a web site to try to track him down, only to be contacted by several other women from throughout the world who said they were, or had also been, involved with Hatton.

‘Overall, he was involved with around 20 other women throughout our time together,’ she says. ‘Everything we had was a sham.’ Even that didn’t compare to the discovery, in July 2008, that Hatton have been charged with the rape and assault of a teenage girl he had introduced to Christine on several occasions as the daughter of a classic schoolfriend.

Four years earlier, he had taken care of an abortion for your ex at the same time Christine was 3 months pregnant with Marcus.

‘That was when I realised I really never knew him at all,’ she says. ‘I had a young daughter of my own. It was sickening.’

Then there was the discovery of a lock-up containing some of the booty Hatton had bought along with his ill-gotten gains: designer suits and shoes; silver cufflinks from Asprey; a £66,000 BMW.

‘Police now think he was using the money from me to present himself as an affluent individual to target other people for scams,’ she says.

Christine, meanwhile, found herself on the breadline. Unable to cover her rent, she was twice evicted from accommodation, and by November 2014 she and Marcus were homeless.

‘I had to put all the furniture into storage and the kids had to move in with their dad,’ she says.

‘Marcus and I ended up living in short-term lets with a bag at the end of the bed. I’d get Marcus from school on the Friday and he wouldn’t know where we might be staying for the weekend. It was hand-to-mouth for a long time.’

Hers was a grim life of minimum-wage jobs and tax credits, none which were ever quite enough to meet her outgoings — a precarious financial position compounded by Christine’s efforts to achieve reparation from the banks, which, she says, allowed Hatton to process the amount of money she had given him through accounts on which that they had done not the most basic financial checks.

‘He had given fake names, fake addresses. There were no money- laundering checks done, no duty of care. My debts were mounting as I was fighting on so many fronts. I always thought we were so close to success, but they did everything they could to rebuff me.’

By October 2016 she had hit very low. ‘I remember sitting on the sofa and I just could not stop crying; it was uncontrollable,’ she says. ‘I remember Marcus looking at me in disbelief because he had never seen me like that before.

‘I was so scared. I couldn’t see a way out of the financial predicament.’

Life has, at least, improved since. Moving in to look after her mother before she died gave her and Marcus a home — the one they still are now living in — and in March 2017 she met her current partner, a plumbing engineer whom she prefers not to name, while employed in the kitchen of a local farm.

Nonetheless, Christine can never shake her lingering sadness in regards to the damage Hatton has inflicted, particularly on her behalf children. Her three oldest, although they no longer live at home, visit regularly.

‘They are incredibly sympathetic but my greatest regret is that I didn’t give my children the childhoods they deserved — Marcus especially,’ she says, her eyes filling with tears. ‘He has had to put up with so much and I only hope he has a better future.’

And what of Hatton? After spending 12 years in jail, including time spent on remand, he has been held in a detention centre, waiting to be deported to Singapore.

He might appeal contrary to the decision, but Christine tries not to dwell on it in any event. As she says: ‘I have had to focus all my energy on surviving.’