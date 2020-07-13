Middle-aged people will be more ill and for LONGER than baby boomers, major new study suggests 

Middle-aged people face spending more time in poor health than older generations, according to a major study.

Today’s 40-and 50-somethings are in worse condition than their seniors – the baby boomers – were at the same age, with bad lifestyle choices to blame.

Researchers at University College London found they were much more likely to be overweight, diabetic or have heart disease.

The study found the later-born generation, who are now in middle-age, were more likely to have diabetes, be overweight and to report cardiovascular disease and poor health in general [File photo]

However they can still expect to live longer. The study warned the NHS will pick up ever larger bills for the treatment of chronic conditions such as diabetes.

Researchers analysed the records of 135,189 patients who took part in the annual Health Survey of England between 1991 and 2014.

The participants were born between 1945 and 1980, meaning they are now aged between 40 and 75.

The survey records key health measures such as blood pressure and weight, as well as asking participants if they have any illnesses or diseases.

The study warned more poor health at an earlier age will be expensive, noting that diabetes already costs the NHS £23.7billion a year [File photo]

The researchers then compared the health of different age groups, finding that those born in the post-war period were in better health at equivalent ages throughout their lives.

For example, women born in 1958 were twice as likely to have been diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 56 than those born in 1946.

Lead author Dr Stephen Jivraj said: ‘The overall trend is toward an increasing proportion of years in poor health, with some health conditions beginning at an earlier age.

‘This has worrying implications for healthcare services, which already face increased demand because of an ageing population.’

Co-author Professor George Ploubidis said: ‘Earlier in the 20th century, a rise in life expectancy went hand in hand with an increase in healthy lifespan – younger generations were living longer, healthier lives. It appears that, for those generations born between 1945 and 1980, this trend has stalled. Those born later are expected to live longer on average, but with more years of ill health.’

Today’s 40-and 50-somethings are in worse condition than their seniors – the baby boomers – were at the same age, with bad lifestyle choices to blame [File photo]

The study found the later-born generation, who are now in middle-age, were more likely to have diabetes, be overweight and to report cardiovascular disease and poor health in general.

The report said life expectancy in men had risen by just half a year, from 79.01 in 2010-12 to 79.56 in 2016-18, while in women it rose by about a third of a year from 82.83 to 83.18.

The study warned more poor health at an earlier age will be expensive, noting that diabetes already costs the NHS £23.7billion a year.

It said: ‘Our findings suggest treatment costs for high blood pressure and diabetes will increase as more people live for longer with these and other conditions.’