Mid-Del Public Schools taking extra precautions to protect student athletes

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Student athletes all across their state are returning to work-outs and techniques soon.

However, COVID-19 is still a problem for parents and students.

In the Mid-Del Public Schools district, athletes are returning to practice on June 8.

“Everything is changing so rapidly. We just want to make sure that we have those layers in place,” said district health coordinator, Erin Harry.

Those layers and layers of cleaning are happening at most of the schools in the Mid-Del district.

“If one thing doesn’t cover it, then another thing will,” said Harry.

Student athletes return Monday, and the band and orchestra aren’t far behind.

School officials tell KFOR throughout the district, including three high schools, 500-700 students are anticipated to reunite.

But, they’re not totally all returning simultaneously.

“That is going to be broken up into smaller groups, when they workout, they’ll come throughout the day,” said Harry.

Another measure staff has taken is using a mechanical disinfectant spray from Proactive Protect.

“It has a basically a residual of 30 days where it puts a coating, whereas bleach and other things, they’re only good for, you know, as soon as they dry,” said Chance Shipman with Proactive Protect.

They’re spraying door handles, basketballs, volleyballs, football helments, weight rooms, the gyms – you name it.

The spray lasts for 30 days, and in between practice they’ll keep on their normal cleaning routine, like wiping down those surfaces, and using their additional hand sanitizing stations.

Staff also remind every one that students are choosing to come to practice.

“While we’re doing the best that we can do, we know that our students have their own daily lives and they’re going to go about those daily lives, so it’s important for us to remind everyone that this time is a voluntary practice or activity,” said Harry.

They say they are still working on measures for the upcoming school year.

They’re following framework applied by the Oklahoma Department of Education.