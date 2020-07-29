Microsoft’s Surface Duo will reportedly begin shipping in the week of August 24

Microsoft’s collapsible phone-tablet hybrid, the Surface Duo, is one of the most fiercely prepared for gadgets of2020 It just recently got the United States FCC and Bluetooth SIG accreditations, showing that a main market launching is around the corner, however Microsoft is still mum on that. However, a fresh leakage recommends the gadget will begin shipping in less than a month.

As per a report from WindowsCentral, production of the Surface Duo is currently underway and it will begin shipping in the week of August 24 Lately, numerous Microsoft executives have actually likewise appeared rocking the dual-screen gadget in social networks posts and the report mill is likewise into overdrive mode concerning an upcoming launching.

Surface Duo production has actually begun and will begin shipping to clients the week of August 24 th, I’m informed. Should be less than a month to go now! — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden)July 29, 2020

As for the gadget itself, it will reportedly pack 2 5.6-inch AMOLED panels that are signed up with by a 360- degree hinge. Under the hood, you’ll discover the 2 generations old Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and as much as 256 GB of onboard storage. A 3,460 mAh battery will keep the lights on, while a heavily-skinned variation of Android 10 with a tonne of Microsoft’s own options will manage the software application side of things.