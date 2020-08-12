Microsoft’s Surface Duo will cost $1,399 and arrive on September 10th

Microsoft’s very first dual-screen Android gadget is almost upon us. In a blog post (which we’re thinking was released a little early, provided how little the business is speaking about the news in other places) the business re-unveiled the Surface Duo and revealed that it’ll be shipping on September 10 th. That suggests the hardware might concern market prior to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, which does not have a release date recently– the business has actually simply validated that it’ll be offered to pre-order from September 1st.

Like Samsung’s high-end foldables, the Duo’s hinge and additional screen will cost you. Today, Microsoft exposed that the Surface Duo will retail at $1,399, which is more costly than numerous flagships consisting of the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($ 1,299). For an Android collapsible, however, it’s probably a take. The Duo is $600 less expensive than Samsung’s original Galaxy Fold and$100 less than the reborn Motorola Razr’s starting price Samsung’s folding Z Flip is $100 less expensive than the Duo, however like the Razr, it’s a smaller sized gadget targeted at flip phone fans.