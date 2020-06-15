Microsoft’s Surface Duo to come as early as July

The COVID-19 outbreak messed with Microsoft’s plans more often than once forcing the organization to postpone its Windows 10X launch. One would think that the much-anticipated Surface Duo Android device can be being delayed but according to a fresh report, the organization might actually be before schedule.

Microsoft is allegedly rushing things to announce the unit before the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, which can be coming on August 5.

That means the announcement will happen in the following weeks, so Microsoft has plenty of time to build some hype ahead of the market release.

Of course, it’s hard to verify the report and Microsoft still hasn’t announced any changes to its plans, which were for a Holiday quarter release. We will soon be on the lookout for more info.

