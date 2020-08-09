Microsoft’s Surface Duo may launch with AT&T

The renders themselves do not appear to share anything brand-new, although they’re a friendly tip that providing an Android gadget with Google apps likewise implies accepting the search giant’s policies, consisting of the existence of a Google search bar on among the default house screens.

The Duo may not be as costly as you ‘d anticipate. While the 2 5.6-inch AMOLED screens are plainly its highlights, the brand-new Surface may consist of modest hardware like a 2019- period Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and as much as 256 GB of storage. You ‘d likewise get simply one 11- megapixel cam for video chats and selfies. As Microsoft has actually hinted for a while, the Duo might actually be focused on the software— it would be more about multitasking for work than completing with the most recent high-end phones.