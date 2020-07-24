Microsoft’s Surface Duo looks like it’s ready to launch

Microsoft has actually invested the previous couple of weeks teasing the Surface Duo on Twitter, and it now looks like the dual-screen gadget is ready tolaunch Microsoft’s brand-new Android- powered gadget initially appeared at the FCC earlier this week, and today it has actually appeared on theBluetooth SIG certification page Devices generally appear in FCC and Bluetooth listings simply a couple of weeks far from launch.

Recent rumors had actually recommended the Surface Duo may appear in July, however it’s clear the gadget isn’t ready to launch this month. Instead, it looks progressively most likely that Microsoft will launch the Surface Duo in the coming weeks.

Sources knowledgeable about Microsoft’s strategies inform The Verge that the business had actually initially prepared to concentrate on the Surface Duo and dual-screen gadgets at Build previously this year. These prepares altered once it was clear Build would be held practically due to the pandemic, and Microsoft likewise pressed back its Windows 10 X dual-screen strategies to far beyond 2020.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales/ The Verge

While some designers currently have gain access to to dual-screen designer systems, Microsoft had actually prepared at one point to get Surface Duo to designers a lot quicker. Like numerous things, the pandemic has actually affected Surface Duo launch strategies, however we comprehend Microsoft is still hoping to ship the gadget by the end of September.

Adding fuel to the Surface Duo launch reports, phone leaker Evan Blass has also hinted that the Surface Duo will appear on AT&T’s network in the United States. Blass generally gets marketing images and products of unreleased phones a couple of weeks or months prior to they have to do with to launch, which likewise recommends that the Surface Duo is almost ready to go.

Microsoft has actually likewise invested the summertime teasing the Surface Duo on Twitter ahead of itslaunch Microsoft’s interactions chief, Frank Shaw, posted a photo of the Surface Duo previously this month, simply days after Surface chief Panos Panay teased the device on Twitter with what appeared to be a brand-new bumper case. This exact same case likewise appeared in a video on LinkedIn including Microsoft executive Brad Anderson recently.

Microsoft very first revealed the Surface Duo at a press occasion in New York City back in October, assuring a vacation 2020 launch for the gadget. While the business has actually not shared main hardware specs right now, leaks have suggested it will consist of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, and consist of 2 5.6-inch display screens.