Microsoft’s Surface Duo Android phone will get three years of updates

Microsoft is devoting to support its brand-new Surface Duo Android phone with updates for threeyears “Surface Duo will be supported with OS and security updates for 3 years,” states a Microsoft representative in a declaration to The Verge

This suggests if you purchase Microsoft’s $1,399 Android phone, you’re ensured to get the most recent Android variations for threeyears Naturally, this will likewise consist of updates to Microsoft’s custom-made Android launcher on the gadget and any other software application enhancements that are most likely to be made in the coming months and years ahead.

It matches a comparable current dedication from Samsung to provide assistance for “three generations of Android updates” for its Galaxy S10 and more recent gadgets (other than the A-series). Three years likewise matches Google’s own assistance for its Pixel phones. Google supplies “at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store” of Android variation updates.

It’s motivating to see Google, Microsoft, and Samsung all dedicate to a strong duration of Android updates, specifically after Android has actually struggled with difficulties with …