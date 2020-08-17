Microsoft’s Panos Panay is joining Sonos’ board of directors

Panos Panay, the always-pumped Microsoft primary item officer and face of the Surface brand name of hardware, has actually been selected to Sonos’board of directors Sonos board chairman Mike Volpi stated in a press release that “Panay’s comprehensive background in developing tightly-integrated hardware and software platforms, coupled with a track record of innovation in product design and development, makes him an exciting addition to the Sonos board.”

It may not deserve checking out excessive into a tech executive serving on the board of another tech business without a modification in task status. But it’s tough not to consider how odd of a position this puts Panay in: on the one hand, with Microsoft, things appear to be matching Google,as the Surface Duo, a Microsoft-branded phone running Android 10, is set to launch in September Sonos, on the other hand, is in the middle of a legal fight versus Google on the premises that Google took its clever speaker innovation.

Regardless of Panay’s individual standing, however, his long experience in hardware brings included technical competence to the board of directors, which is consisted of of previous executives of media brand names, like Conde Nast and Hearst Magazines.