Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S console confirmed in leaked controller packaging

Microsoft is reported to be revealing its 2nd, less expensive next-gen Xbox console this month, and it appears like it will certainly be called Xbox SeriesS The Verge has actually acquired pictures of Microsoft’s new next-gen Xbox controller in white, total with packaging that points out the Xbox SeriesS Instagram user Zak had the ability to acquire the controller today, and we have actually confirmed it’s authentic.

The new controller was offered on a resale website today, and the side of the packaging keeps in mind that the controller deals with both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Microsoft has not formally revealed an Xbox Series S yet, nor has the business even confirmed a white Xbox Series X controller.

A strange white Xbox Series X controller likewise appeared online last month, total with the new D-pad, textured triggers, and new share button. This new leakage matches the previous controller leakage, and retail packaging recommends that these might be appearing in shops quickly.

The Xbox Series S will likely be Microsoft’s 2nd less expensive next-gen Xbox, that’s been codenamedLockhart A Microsoft file, leaked back in June, shed some additional light on the business’s prepare for 2 next-gen consoles. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X devkit, codenamed “Dante,” permits video game designers to …