Microsoft’s new Transcribe in Word feature is designed for students, reporters, and more

Microsoft is including an audio transcription feature into Word for the web today. Transcribe in Word will appear in the online variation of Word for Microsoft 365 customers, supplying a simple method to instantly transcribe audio. Microsoft is supporting existing audio files, and even the capability to tape discussions straight within Word for the web and have them instantly transcribed.

Once a discussion is transcribed, Microsoft’s AI will separate out each speaker and break the discussion into areas that are simple to repeat, modify, and insert into a Word file. Transcribe likewise supports audio or video that you have actually recorded somewhere else, with assistance for as much as 200MB of MP3, WAV, M4A, or MP4 files. Processing time will undoubtedly differ substantially if you’re publishing different audio, however I have actually been checking the feature for taping conferences and it refers seconds for transcription to finish if you have actually been taping within Word itself.

The transcription works by recording any audio from your PC, implying you can utilize it to transcribe conferences, calls, and even YouTube videos. Word will likewise catch your own audio from your PC’s microphone. Microsoft is actually targeting this at reporters who transcribe interviews, students who tape lectures, and anybody else who requires to …