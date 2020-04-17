Microsoft’s Cyberpunk-themed Xbox glows in the dark

Microsoft has actually produced a limited-edition Xbox One X console that’s styled in the style of Cyberpunk 2077 The console consists of stickers that radiance in the dark, laser etchings, a blue LED light at the front, as well as custom-made panels. Microsoft has actually additionally produced a customized Xbox One controller for the package that will certainly be readily available in June.

It’s among the a lot more fancy Xbox One X custom-made styles we have actually seen thus far, as well as it comes simply months after Microsoft produced a Jordan- themed Xbox for a promo. You’ll in fact have the ability to acquire this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X in June, 3 months in advance of the video game’s launch.

Microsoft’s trailer for the console, which is being referred to as the “1TB Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle,” does show up to consist of a duplicate of the video game that launches inSeptember While Microsoft does not give rates or a precise launch day, the business has actually been teasing the console on social networks just recently.

Microsoft also transformed its Xbox homepage to make it show up “hacked” to advertise this Xbox One X package, as well as it appears like the trailer has actually shown up a little bit earlier than the April 20 th day Microsoft teased formerly.