Microsoft’s ‘can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge’ support page is hilariously telling

Look, I make certain that the brand-new Microsoft Edge is a wonderful web internet browser. I’m eagerly anticipating attempting it sooner or later.

But Microsoft, I have a piece of recommendations for you: if so many Windows users are googling “Can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge” that you feel the requirement to entirely own that search results page by making it the title of your FAQ … possibly simply do not require it on Windows users to start with?

Here’s a screenshot of the brand-new support page, for posterity:

To be clear, I’m not stating Microsoft should not have actually upgraded users to the brand-new variation of Edge, especially after today’s statement that Internet Explorer and tradition Edge will be completely phased out precisely one year from now. Continued security updates are necessary!

But rather of telling users what efficiently comes down to “you can’t uninstall it because we decided not to let you,” possibly Microsoft might take a tip and offer users what they obviously desire. Here’s how Google search volume for “uninstall Microsoft Edge” has actually progressed in current months:

By the method,you apparently can still get rid of the new Edge (Strange how Microsoft’s page leaves out that.) You’ll simply need to be comfy with a couple of shell commands.