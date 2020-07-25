Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle + Night Ops Camo Special Edition Wireless Controller | Include：Xbox One X 1TB Console ,PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,Wireless Controller

Price: $599.99
This Bundle includes: Xbox One X Console, Xbox Wireless Controller (Black), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Night Ops Camo Special Edition Wireless Controller, HDMI Cable (4K Capable), And Power Cable
10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.0, Custom Arctic Islands-based GPU @ 1.172 GHz, 6 TFLOPS, 12GB GDDR5
Max Resolution: 2160p (4K UHD) 60 Hz, Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS 5.1, PCM (2.0, 5.1, 7.1), 2.3 GHz Custom 8-core x86 AMD Enhanced Jaguar CPU (64-bit), 8GB Flash Memory, Jet Black
3 x USB 3.0 Port, 1 x IR Out, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x HDMI-in 1.4b, 1 x HDMI-out 2.0b
1 x S/PDIF, Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray (up to 50 GB), DVD, CD