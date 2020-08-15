Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle + Armed Forces II (Special Edition) Wireless Controller | Include：Xbox One X 1TB Console ,NBA 2K19 Full-Game, Xbox One Wireless Controller

Price: $549.00
Included: Xbox One X Console, Xbox Wireless Controller (Black), NBA 2K19, Armed Forces II (Special Edition) Wireless Controller, HDMI Cable (4K Capable), And Power Cable
Memory: 12GB GDDR5
Storage: 1TB Hard Drive, 8GB Flash Memory
GPU: Custom Arctic Islands-based GPU @ 1.172 GHz, 6 TFLOPS
CPU: 2.3 GHz Custom 8-core x86 AMD Enhanced Jaguar CPU (64-bit)
Optical Drive : Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray (up to 50 GB), DVD, CD
Input/Output: 3 x USB 3.0 Port, 1 x IR Out, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x HDMI-in 1.4b, 1 x HDMI-out 2.0b, 1 x S/PDIF
HDMI Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1,DTS 5.1, PCM (2.0, 5.1, 7.1)
Networking: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.0
Max Resolution: 2160p (4K UHD) 60 Hz
Video Codecs: HEVC/H.265, VP9, AVC/H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-4 Part 2, VC1/WMV9
Power Supply: 245 W (internal)
Color: Jet Black
Dimensions(inches): 11.8″ x 9.4″ x 2.4″
Weight: 8.4 Lbs
