Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Bluetooth Controller Xbox One Custom Soft Touch Purple



Price: $99.98

Xbox One S custom soft touch controller in retail packaging. All controllers are taken apart for customization. We take a regular black controller, and open it up for assembly. Includes AA batteries in box.This controller features the newest Xbox One Controller Model. All of our controllers are assembled in the USA by our OC Gaming team. The soft touch customization has become very popular over the past year, so don’t miss out!

Brand New Xbox One S controller in retail packaging, which features the 3.5mm audio jack.

Customized soft touch purple, not only does it look good, it feels right, rubberized silicone “soft touch” feel.

Make your controller stand out with our wide color selection, Includes AA batteries in box.

All controllers are opened up for customization, the controller is black before it’s customized.

All controller’s are assembled by professionals with years of experience, all products are assembled in the USA.