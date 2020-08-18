Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle + Night Ops Camo Special Edition Wireless Controller | Include：Xbox One S 1TB Console ,NBA 2K19 Full-Game, Wireless Controller



Wireless Controller:

Experience the action like never before with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. New Impulse Triggers deliver fingertip vibration feedback, so you can feel every jolt and crash in high definition.* Redesigned thumbsticks and an all new d-pad provide greater precision.

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 1TB Hard Drive

Included: Xbox One S Console, Xbox Wireless Controller (White), NBA 2K19, Night Ops Camo Special Edition Wireless Controller, HDMI Cable (4K Capable), And Power Cable

Graphics Processor Speed : 853 MHz

Graphics Memory Capacity : 32 MB

CPU: 1.75 GHz 8-core AMD Octa-core

Optical Drive : Ultra HD Blu-ray, BD-ROM, DVD, CD

Interfaces/Ports: USB 3.0 Port, RJ-45, HDMI, Infrared, Number of Digital Optical Inputs

Audio: MP3, WMA, WAV

Networking: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Max Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Dimensions(inches): 11.6″ x 8.9″ x 2.5″

Weight: 6.4 Lbs

Play Over 100 Console Exclusives And A Growing Library Of Xbox 360 Games On Xbox One