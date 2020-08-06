Microsoft Xbox 360 Wireless Controller Brand New Black (Shipped in Bulk Packaging)



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 16:56:00 UTC – Details)



The same brand new genuine Microsoft Xbox 360 wireless controller you expect and love only packaged in non-retail packaging. By removing the retail packaging this allows us to offer customers Microsoft’s Xbox 360 wireless controller as reduced prices and use more protective shipping materials. This is a brand new Microsoft Xbox 360 wireless controller we simply remove it from the retail packaging it comes in and ship it in better packaging designed to reduce prices and provide superior protection during shipping.

Using optimized technology, the Xbox 360 Wireless Controller lets you enjoy a 30-foot range and up to 40 hours of life on the two included AA batteries – and when they run low, you’re given ample warning so you can connect a Play & Charge Kit for uninterrupted play. Plug the Xbox 360 Headset into the controller for full two-way voice communication: a wireless first. Product Features 2.4GHz wireless technology with 30-foot range Use up to four controllers simultaneously on one console Integrated headset port for Xbox LIVE play Adjustable vibration feedback for longer battery life New left and right shoulder buttons are designed for ease of use Great new look with a matte black finish and gloss accents or Matte blue finish with gloss turquoise accents Use the Xbox 360 Guide button to keep track of your friends, access your games and media, or power on and off your Xbox 360 console

Bulk packaging allows us to offer the same great products at reduced prices and provide superior protection during shipping that retail packaging can’t offer!

Integrated headset port for Xbox LIVE play

New left and right shoulder buttons are designed for ease of use

2.4GHz wireless technology with 30-foot range