Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition to police until Congress passes new privacy law

Microsoft has followed competitors Amazon and IBM in restricting how it provides facial recognition technology to third parties, specifically to law enforcement agencies. The company says that it does not currently provide the technology to police, but it’s now saying it will not achieve this until you will find federal laws governing how it can be deployed safely and without infringing on human rights or civil liberties.

IBM said earlier in the day this week it will outright cease all sales, development, and research of the controversial tech. Amazon on Wednesday said it would stop providing it to police for one year to give Congress time to applied “stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology.”

Microsoft president @BradSmi says the company doesn’t sell facial recognition pc software to police depts. in the U.S. today and will maybe not sell the various tools to police until there’s a national law in place “grounded in human rights.” #postlive pic.twitter.com/lwxBLjrtZL — Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 11, 2020

Microsoft president Brad Smith most closely echoed Amazon’s stance on Thursday in outlining the company’s new approach to facial recognition: maybe not ruling out that it’s going to one day sell the tech to police but calling for regulation first.

“As a result of the principles that we’ve put in place, we do not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States today,” Smith told The Washington Post. “But I do think this is a moment in time that really calls on us to listen more, to learn more, and most importantly, to do more. Given that, we’ve decided that we will not sell facial recognition to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place ground in human rights that will govern this technology.”

Smith said Microsoft would also “put in place some additional review factors so that we’re looking into other potential uses of the technology that goes even beyond what we already have.” That seems to indicate Microsoft may still provide facial recognition to human rights groups to combat trafficking and other abuses, as Amazon said it could continue doing with its Rekognition platform.

Amid ongoing protests around the US and the entire world against racism and police brutality and a national conversation about racial injustice, the tech industry is reckoning using its own role in providing law enforcement agencies with unregulated, potentially racially biased technology.

Research has shown facial recognition systems, due to being trained using data sets consists of mostly white males, have significant trouble identifying darker-skinned people as well as determining the gender of such individuals. Artificial intelligence researchers, activists, and lawmakers have for decades sounded the alarm about selling the technology to police, warning not just against racial bias, but also human rights and privacy violations inherent in a technology that could contribute to the rise of surveillance states.

While Microsoft has previously sold police departments access to such technology, the company has brought a more principled approach since. Last year, Microsoft denied California law enforcement access to its facial recognition tech out of concern for human rights violations. It also announced it could no longer purchase third-party firms developing the tech in March, following accusations an Israeli startup Microsoft dedicated to provided the technology to the Israel government for spying on Palestinians. (Microsoft later declared that its internal investigation found that the business, AnyVision, “has not previously and does not currently power a mass surveillance program in the West Bank,” but it divested from the business nonetheless.)

Microsoft has been a vocal supporter of federal regulation that would dictate how such systems may be used and what protections will soon be in place to protect privacy and protect well from discrimination. Smith himself has been publicly expressing concerns over the dangers of unregulated facial recognition since at the least 2018. But the company was also caught last year providing a facial recognition dataset of more than 10 million faces, including pictures of many those who were not alert to and failed to consent to their participation in the dataset. The company pulled the dataset offline only after a Financial Times investigation.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Microsoft, as recently as this year, supported legislation in California that would allow police departments and private companies to use such systems, following laws in San Francisco, Oakland, along with other Californian cities that barred use of the technology by police and governments a year ago. The bill, AB 2261, failed the other day, in a victory for the ACLU and coalition of 65 organizations that came together to combat it.