Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 (PT3-00001),Black



Price: $49.95 - $29.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 10:48:39 UTC – Details)



This simple, modern desktop set provides security with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to protect your keystrokes, and a full-size mouse that provides comfortable, precise navigation. Both the keyboard and the mouse have an average battery life of 2-years and each provide easy access to Windows features to keep you productive and efficient.

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 128-Bit Encryption

Full-size mouse provides comfortable, precise navigation

Quiet-touch keys provide comfortable, responsive typing

Ambidextrous design is great for use in either hand

Hot keys provide easy-access to commonly used functions

Customizable buttons give you access to the Windows features you use most

2 AAA and 2 AA alkaline batteries required (trial batteries included, best with Polaroid batteries)