Microsoft: we were wrong about open source

Microsoft has admitted it was wrong about open source, after the corporate battled it and Linux for years on the peak of its desktop domination. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously branded Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches” back in 2001.

Microsoft president Brad Smith now believes the corporate was wrong about open source. “Microsoft was on the wrong side of history when open source exploded at the beginning of the century, and I can say that about me personally,” stated Smith in a recent MIT event. Smith has been at Microsoft for greater than 25 years and was one of many firm’s senior attorneys throughout its battles with open-source software program.

Microsoft is now the only largest contributor to open-source initiatives on the earth

“The good news is that, if life is long enough, you can learn … that you need to change,” added Smith. Microsoft has actually modified for the reason that days of branding Linux a most cancers. The software program big is now the only largest contributor to open-source initiatives on the earth, beating Facebook, Docker, Google, Apache, and plenty of others.

Microsoft has progressively been adopting open source lately, together with open-sourcing PowerShell, Visual Studio Code, and even Microsoft Edge’s unique JavaScript engine. Microsoft has additionally partnered with Canonical to convey Ubuntu to Windows 10, and it acquired Xamarin to assist cell app improvement and GitHub to take care of the favored code repository for builders.

Microsoft is even transport a full Linux kernel in a Windows 10 replace that may launch later this month, and it moved to the Chromium browser engine for Edge final yr. Microsoft can also be collaborating with open-source communities to create PowerToys for Windows 10, and the corporate’s new open design philosophy might imply we’ll see much more open-source efforts in Windows within the years to return.