Microsoft warns digital currency owners to be aware of new malware

In a tweet, Microsoft Security Intelligence (MSI) warned cryptocurrency owners who are also Windows users on August 27 that their funds in crypto wallets might be in danger because of a new malware.

The new malware, called Anubis, seems to use code forked from Loki. It steals crypto wallet credentials, credit card details and other valuable information from these Windows users.

According to MSI, it first discovered the malware in June in the cybercriminal underground. It has the same name with another potent banking Trojan that has been targeting Android smartphones for months.

Source: MSI Tweet

MSI stressed that the malware seems to be controllable, stating that it has only been deployed in “what appears to be limited, initial campaigns that have so far only used a handful of known download URLs and C2 servers.”

Certain websites trick people into downloading Anubis, then the malware steals information and sends these to command and control servers via an HTTP POST command.

MSI says it will continue to monitor the threat. Cybersecurity experts suggested that the way to avoid the download is not to click on any email that seems fishy. Because the original code Loki used social engineering techniques to target its victims, sending attachments via email, which, once clicked on, would install the malware.

