Microsoft Translator Adds Support for Five More Indian Languages

Microsoft has introduced that its Translator service will now provide real-time translation in 5 extra Indian languages. These languages embrace Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi. The firm has added them on Bing and the Microsoft Translator web site, in addition to the Microsoft Translator app for Android, iOS, and Windows. It can also be rolling out assist for these languages within the Microsoft Office 365 and the Swiftkey keyboard. The newly supported languages will even be rolled out to the brand new Microsoft Edge browser within the coming days.

“With this release, Microsoft Translator now translates ten languages of the Indian subcontinent covering 90 percent of commonly used languages in India,” Microsoft mentioned in a weblog post.

Microsoft already supplied assist for Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Microsoft Translator app not solely recognises and interprets languages from textual content and speech, however even images. These new languages will likely be supplied to companies by Azure Cognitive Services API assortment of machine studying and AI algorithms as effectively.

The assist for new Indian languages comes in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic when increasingly persons are compelled to make money working from home. Due to this, staff throughout the globe can reap the benefits of the Microsoft Translator device to make real-time communication in numerous languages a simple affair. Gadgets 360 might see the newly supported languages present up as choices within the Microsoft Translator app.

“We’re committed to empower every Indian and every business in India by bringing the power of AI into their daily life,” mentioned Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt. Ltd in an announcement. “Microsoft celebrates the diversity of languages in India and wants to make the vast internet even more accessible. We have supported Indian languages in computing for over two decades, and more recently have made significant strides on machine translation across languages. With this release, we are bringing in cutting edge machine learning tech to democratize access to information for everyone in India.”

The Microsoft Translator app might be downloaded through the Google Play Store, App Store, and thru the Microsoft Store.

