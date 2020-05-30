Microsoft ‘to replace journalists with robots’

Image copyright

PA Media

Microsoft is to replace dozens of contract journalists on its MSN web site and use automated techniques to pick out information tales, US and UK media report.

The curating of tales from information organisations and choice of headlines and footage for the MSN web site is presently executed by journalists.

Artificial intelligence will carry out these information manufacturing duties, sources advised the Seattle Times.

Microsoft mentioned it was a part of an analysis of its enterprise.

The US tech big mentioned in a press release: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time to time, redeployment in others. These decisions are not the result of the current pandemic.”

Microsoft, like another tech corporations, pays information organisations to make use of their content material on its web site.

But it employs journalists to resolve which tales to show and the way they’re offered.

Around 50 contract information producers will lose their jobs on the finish of June, the Seattle Times reviews, however a workforce of full-time journalists will stay.

Google funds automated information venture

“It’s demoralising to think machines can replace us but there you go,” a kind of going through redundancy advised the paper.

Some sacked journalists warned that synthetic intelligence will not be totally acquainted with strict editorial pointers, and will find yourself letting by way of inappropriate tales.

Twenty-seven of these dropping their jobs are employed by the UK’s PA Media, the Guardian reports.

One journalist quoted within the paper mentioned: “I spend all my time reading about how automation and AI is going to take all our jobs – now it’s taken mine.”

Microsoft is one among many tech corporations experimenting with types of so-called robotic journalism to chop prices. Google can also be investing in initiatives to grasp the way it may work.