Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A TikTok logo design is shown on a smart device in this illustration



(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB- stated on Sunday that it would continue conversations to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese web giant By teDance, which it was intending to conclude the settlements bySept 15.

The business made the declaration following a discussion in between is CEO Satya Nadella and U.S. President DonaldTrump It stated it would guarantee that all personal information of TikTok’s American users is moved to and stays in the United States.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury,” Microsoft stated in a declaration.

The business included that there was no certainty an offer would be reached.