Microsoft Teams Rolling Out Personal Chat Groups, Video Calls, Location Sharing, and More in Mobile Preview

Microsoft is expanding the features of Teams to include personal communication with friends and family. Traditionally used by offices and work places Teams will now enable you to add your personal account and let you communicate via text or video chats, group calls, share your local area and even store and share your house WI-Fi password, login information, and the like with the folks you want. These new features are currently being rolled out in the coming weeks as a preview for the mobile version of Teams on Android and iOS. Microsoft says that it plans on expanding these features to the desktop and web versions of Teams later this season.

Looking at some of the new features, it seems that Microsoft is attempting to take on other popular messaging platforms such as for instance iMessage, WhatsApp and Telegram. If you already use Microsoft Teams for work purposes, then you can certainly simply visit settings and add your individual account. Some of the newest features available in mobile preview includes group chatting and video calling. You’ll also have the ability to share GIFs, photos, video, documents and even your local area, either to an individual or the entire group. Keep in mind that for all this to work you’ll need to get your other friends and family members to register for a Teams account too.

When sharing items in friends, you’ll be able to sort things like lists, documents, and calendars through the ‘Dashboard’ tab. If you’re an Office 365 user, then having a personal Teams account isn’t a bad idea since it integrates with Word, Excel and PowerPoint. There’s also a fresh feature called ‘Safe,’ which seems interesting since it lets you store personal information such as for instance Wi-Fi passwords, government IDs, login information, etc. You can then elect to share some of this with other members in your loved ones, which is secured by a two-factor authentication and end-to encryption.

