Microsoft Teams now lets you upload your own photos as background images on video calls

It may well not necessarily create that early on Monday morning hours video contact more fun, yet Microsoft Teams will now let consumers upload their particular own photos for custom made backgrounds, the organization announced in a blog post. Custom images along with other background outcomes are only designed for scheduled Teams meetings, Microsoft says.

Teams includes a background cloudy effect along with a library associated with pre-installed images to allow gathering participants in order to conceal their particular messy residence offices. But it’s continue to playing catch-up with competitor Zoom, which includes seen massive growth throughout the coronavirus outbreak (despite numerous security issues), as individuals have been functioning and training remotely. Zoom already permits the use of custom made images with regard to meeting experience. Microsoft mentioned Teams did find a brisk uptick in consumers during the outbreak as properly, and has carried on to campaign new features.

Microsoft

One caution regarding using background images within Teams: the company says using the cloudy effect or perhaps a custom picture may not avoid others on a video call through being able to observe sensitive info.

In addition to typically the custom images, Microsoft likewise rolled out new features free of charge users associated with Teams, like the ability to routine meetings plus send out attracts instead of just making use of the “Meet Now” alternative. Free consumers of Teams also can now add reside captions for their calls. And Microsoft claims it’s including Pride-themed images to the collection of custom made Teams experience, which will begin rolling out June 16th.