Microsoft Teams is combating virtual meeting fatigue with new updates

The mass shift to remote working came abruptly since the coronavirus outbreak led to nation-wide lockdowns

Microsoft announced new updates to Teams; set to bolster meetings and discussions via video conferencing

New features include the power to host around 1,000 participants in a video call and close to 20,000 participants in view-only meetings

Amid the months of “remote everything” where people work, learn, and live in the home in a bid to curb the spread of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tech giant Microsoft has announced several new features on its video conference computer software Teams that may make “virtual interactions more natural, more engaging, and ultimately, more human.”

Today we’re introducing new experiences in Teams to make our virtual interactions more natural and engaging, like Together mode – being together, despite being apart. https://t.co/I3Y8V6l0VQ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 8, 2020

These new features include AI-inspired solutions that may augment the virtual meeting experience and extra functions that may empower companies and education groups.

Could Microsoft Team’s new features signal some rising trend that may cement in the normality of remote everything? TechHQ explores some of the new features and the role everything plays in the foreseeable future of work.

Video calls of the future

Microsoft’s Together mode leverages AI segmentation technology to “digitally place participants in a shared background,” creating a theatre-like seating arrangement as if participants are seated next to one another and not separated through the screen. This setting causes it to be feel like participants are in exactly the same room when video calling and reduce background distractions. Inevitably, participants are able to detect non-verbal cues easily and engage in conversations more naturally.

Together mode is predicted to greatly help relieve video meeting fatigue and encourage collaboration by setting up a simulation that mimics brainstorming sessions and round dining table discussions in real life. Businesses can easily transit into settings like these that promote discussions around a product launch or project management. The education sector could gain from the auditorium-like setting as well — when students are placed in a shared back ground with minimized background distractions, a far more connected on line class experience is created. Together mode with auditorium view is rolling out now and you will be available to most people by August 2020.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft Teams provides live captions on screen for users to follow along with what is being said in a meeting. The tech giant is improving this feature with the addition of speaker attribution that will allow users to help keep track of who is speaking. This is clearly intended for an expectation that virtual meetings are here to remain.

Considering the climbing numbers of participants in a single meeting, and the truth that Teams-led meetings are planning to support significantly more than 1,000 participants, it could be challenging to monitor and keep up when large groups are in the midst of a discussion. Live transcripts of meetings will also be released later in 2010 to help participants follow along with the speakers and contents of the video conference call. After a meeting, transcripts will be automatically uploaded and saved in a tab as a part of the conference.

Teams is also supplying a view-only meeting of up to 20,000 participants. This feature aligns with the monumental growth of virtual events, conferences, and product launches. The ongoing pandemic has impelled many tech businesses to migrate their annual conferences to online platforms. As an illustration, Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on line for initially in significantly more than three decades since its initial launch. Microsoft’s Build developer conference was also held on line this year because of the pandemic.

Dan Ives, an analyst at investment firm Wedbush Securities, shared that while virtual conferences are cheaper as compared to live events, the importance of interpersonal interaction in live events is irreplaceable.

“What you lose in potential sales, relationships, and seeding future growth is a gut punch to these companies’ top line.

“I view this more as temporary than the new norm,” Ives told WSJ.

Even though you will find challenges in replicating and scaling live annual tech conferences to a digital platform, the emerging features and tools to boost virtual events are promising.

Collectively, the new offerings of Teams try to bring a far more seamless experience for millions working from home or collaborating with colleagues at separate office locations. As businesses, businesses, and schools advance in the new normality of work and study, video conferencing and collaboration tools remain imperative to keep the connection alive.