Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features

Microsoft Teams, the video conferencing service by Microsoft, is getting a bunch of new updates, like the ability to use custom photos as back ground images all through video calls. The feature is available to users of the platform’s free version and Indian customers of Teams may use it aswell. Users of Microsoft Teams free version can also now schedule meetings and share links via Outlook or Google calendar. The Redmond company in a post has stated that Teams customers in the usa can turn on live captions during their calls and meetings as well.

With the latest upgrades added to the platform, Microsoft is hoping to give tough competition to competitors such as for example Zoom and Google Meet. In a blog post, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro announced that the recent updates are a consequence of Teams’ growing userbase amid the worldwide pandemic.

Custom background on Microsoft Teams

Starting with the brand new custom back ground effects on Microsoft Teams, the company notes that users can customise the background by uploading own images or choosing one of many collections of backgrounds available online. The platform already allows users to choose special backgrounds throughout a video call, in addition to the choice to blur background.

Microsoft is also adding event-specific back ground collections for the users. Starting June 16, users can download special LGBTQI+ back ground photos to celebrate pride month. To upload a custom photo during a Team video call, users need certainly to select More actions (represented by three horizontal dots) on the screen > Show back ground effects > Click on Add new.

Other new features on Microsoft Teams

Microsoft is also adding new features to the free version of its video conferencing platform. The company says with the brand new updates, Teams free version customers can perhaps work and connect from home “effectively.”

Free version users are now able to schedule meetings and send out invitations in advance. This capability builds upon the prevailing ability to “Meet Now.” Meeting schedulers have the option of either copying the meeting link to send directly to other participants or sending an invite via Outlook or Google calendar.

Microsoft in the post says that the much-requested schedule feature is being rolled out to current users, while users who are just signing up now will be able to “experience it soon.” Additionally, Teams customers in the usa will soon be in a position to use live captions throughout a Teams call.

Meanwhile, the organization last month announced that the Teams platform is looking to increase its group call participants limit to 250. The current limit on the video conferencing platform is 100.

