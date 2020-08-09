Microsoft Surface Pro X – 13″ Touch-Screen – SQ1 – 8GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive – Wifi + 4G Lte – Matte Black



You’re always one step ahead. So is Surface Pro X. Sleek design and ultimate mobility combine with razor-thin bezels that take your ideas to the edge of the brilliant 13” touchscreen. Stay connected and work more efficiently anywhere with blazing-fast LTE.3 For a premium laptop experience on the go, click Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen* in place. The Pen stores securely and recharges in the keyboard, so it’s always at your fingertips. Connections 2 x USB-C, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Keyboard connector port and 1 x nano SIM.

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13” screen. Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio