Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch-Screen – 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD (Latest Model) – Platinum with Black Type Cover



Price: $1,029.99 - $799.32

(as of Jul 16,2020 02:21:32 UTC – Details)



At the office, at home or en route, New Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever, with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, Instant On, improved graphics, and standby time — plus more multitasking connections, including both USB-C and USB-A ports.

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than surface pro 6, with a 10th gen intel core processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

More ways to connect, with both usb-c and usb-a ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging. Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Standout design that won’t weigh you down — ultra-slim and light surface pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds

All day battery life upto 10.5 hours, Plus the ability to go from empty to full faster — about 80 percent in just over an hour