Microsoft  Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

From the manufacturer Your laptop, your way Wherever you are, New Surface Pro 6 makes it easy to work and play virtually anywhere, with laptop-to-tablet versatility that adapts to you. More power for your ideas Professional. Student. Creator. Whatever you do, let next-generation Surface Pro 6, featuring the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor and all-day battery life, help you take your ideas to the next level. Mix, match, make it your own Personalize Surface Pro 6 to suit your style with a choice of two colors — Platinum or bold, New Black. Make it a full laptop with our Signature Type Cover, Surface Pen, and Surface Arc Mouse. Do more with the Windows you know With Windows 10 Home, enjoy familiar features like password-free Windows Hello sign-in and Cortana intelligent assistant — and create your best work with Office 365 on Windows. Laptop mode Open the built-in Kickstand and add our Signature Type Cover for a full laptop experience anywhere. Tablet Mode Close the Kickstand, and remove or fold the Type Cover back for a powerful, stand-alone Intel tablet. Studio Mode Lower the Kickstand for the perfect 15-degree writing and drawing angle with Surface Pen. Signature type cover Add a touch of luxury to everyday tasks with the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover in our next-generation Alcantara material — a perfect blend of sophisticated style, comfort, and technology. Surface Dial Create your best work with Office 365 on Surface. Work smarter with powerful inking capabilities and show every angle of your story with 3D. Surface Pen Write and draw naturally, with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other. Surface Arc Mouse Slim, light and ready to travel, Surface Arc Mouse is designed to conform to your hand and snaps flat to fit easily in your bag. Connects via Bluetooth. Style:Surface Pro | Size:8GB RAM, 128 GB | Color:Platinum | Configuration:Intel Core i5 Unplug. Pack light. Get productive your way, all day. Collaborate on projects, perfect a presentation, manage email, and stream a show when it’s all done. From office to home, airport to open road, power your life on the move with New Surface Pro 6, the laptop that adapts to you – now more powerful than ever with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor for faster, smoother multitasking.

A best in class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet

More power now with the new 8th Generation Intel Core processor

Ultra slim and light, starting at just 1.7 pounds. Sensors : Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

All day battery life, with upto 13.5 hours of video playback

Pair with our signature type cover in luxurious Alcantara material and rich colors for a full keyboard experience