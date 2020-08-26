Microsoft Surface Pro 5 12.3” Touch-Screen (2736 X 1824) Tablet PC | Intel Core M3 | 4GB Memory | 128GB SSD | 802.11 A/B/G/N/AC | Card Reader | USB 3.0 | Camera | Windows 10 | Platinum



Price: $605.00

(as of Aug 26,2020 12:21:10 UTC – Details)



Optional Type Cover keyboard: customize your surface Pro (without Type Cover or with Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type cover-platinum) other: pen and mouse sold separately memory: 4GB RAM hard drive: 128GB SSD hard drive display: high-resolution 12.3″ (2736 x 1824) pixels touchscreen LCD display processor: 7th generation Intel Core M3 dual-core processor video: Intel HD Graphics 615 audio: dual microphones.6W Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio premium ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x headphone jack wireless connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1 operating system: customize your Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Professional Webcam: 8 megapixels rear-facing camera, 5 megapixels front-facing camera micro card reader: micro card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) color: Platinum Dimensions(inches): 11.50″ X 7.90″ X 0.3″ Weight: 1.69 lbs

