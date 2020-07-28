Microsoft Surface Laptop 1769 (KSR-00001) Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13.5-in Touchscreen, Win10 S

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $680.00
(as of Jul 28,2020 22:32:38 UTC – Details)


Go beyond the traditional laptop with surface laptop. Backed by the best of Microsoft, including Windows and office. Enjoy a natural typing experience enhanced by our signature Alcantara fabric-covered keyboard. Thin, light, and powerful, it fits easily in your bag. .

Backed by the best of Microsoft, including Windows
Designed for Windows 10 s
Natural typing and trackpad experience
Ultra-thin and light
The power to do what you want, with great battery life

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR