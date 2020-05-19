Microsoft Surface Hub 2S Digital Collaboration Device Launched in India for Rs 11.89 Lakh

Microsoft refreshed its Surface Hub all-in-one PC for places of work final yr with the Surface Hub 2S, and now after an entire yr, it is lastly launched it in India. It’s priced in India at Rs. 11,89,999, which incorporates the Surface Hub 2 Camera and Surface Hub 2 Pen. You also can use it with the Steelcase Roam elective stand for wheeling it across the workplace, which prices an extra Rs. 1,17,500. The new Surface Hub 2S and the rollable stand shall be out there by means of authorised retailers. `

The Surface Hub 2S is designed for workplace areas and can be utilized as a digital whiteboard, assembly platform or for let a number of employees collaborate collectively. The refreshed model is now smaller and sleeker than the unique. It’s a completely functioning Windows 10 PC with a 50-inch 3840×2560-pixel 4K+ display screen with an anti-glare coating, and comparatively slender borders. It’s powered by an eighth Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. There’s built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1, in addition to a fingerprint sensor, Gigabit Ethernet, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI video enter, and DisplayPort video enter in addition to output.

The Surface Hub 2S additionally options, front-facing 3-way stereo audio system and MEMS microphone array. Multiple customers can signal in, due to a personalized model of Windows 10 known as Windows 10 Team. Users can arrange conferences utilizing Microsoft Teams and Skype, collaborate by means of Microsoft Office apps and OneDrive, and use the system as a digital whiteboard that recognises handwriting enter.

“In view of the current environment and more teams working remotely, the Surface Hub 2S seamlessly blends into any workspace,” mentioned Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India. “The Surface Hub 2S gives teams the mobility and flexibility to collaborate where they work best – whether in a conventional meeting scenario for brainstorms, or virtual meetings powered by Microsoft Teams,” he added.

