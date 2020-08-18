Microsoft Surface Go 10″ Touchscreen Tablet, Intel Pentium 4415Y, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Win10 Pro, 1080P Webcam, Microphone, USB-C, Bluetooth w/Digital Pen



Price: $499.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 15:00:39 UTC – Details)





Sleek and slim. With stunning 10″ touchscreen display giving you laptop performance and tablet portability. The 1800 x 1200 Clear display has extremely high contrast and low glare, giving you a picture rivaling real life.

7th Generation Intel Pentium 4415Y Dual-Core Processor, 1.60 GHz. Intel HD Graphics 615, Faster multitasking and improved graphics, Driving Your Productivity To New Heights. This Surface Go is your versatile partner that helps you in your everyday tasks.

This tablet is equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD that gives lag free experience. The battery lasts up to 9 hours so you can work uninterrupted. You can take your Surface with you all day.

1x USB Type C, microSDXC, fast-charging Surface Connect. Sound Output Mode: Stereo, Microphone. Wireless Support 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1. Windows 10 Pro, more powerful and safer than Win 10 Home. Experience the functions that Win10 Home does not have with Win10 Professional (BitLocker, Update for Business, Remote Desktop, and Assigned Access, etc.)

Bundle Includes: Surface go Tablet, Power supply, Quick start guide, Digital Pen.