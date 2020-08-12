Microsoft Surface Duo’s dual-screen hinge design is already winning me over

Product reviews are weird in 2020, and no device I’ve seen this year has been weirder than the Microsoft Surface Duo. Microsoft’s return to phones takes the form of a dual-screen, hinged, foldable Android device that looks like two tiny iPads bonded together. There will be two 5.6-inch OLED screens that together form an 8.1-inch display, bound together by a unique hinge that Microsoft says has been in the works for years. It’s 9.9 millimeters thick when closed, 4.8mm when open, weighs 8.8 ounces (250 grams) and costs $1,399 for the starting configuration, with 128GB of storage. Microsoft is starting preorders Wednesday and will ship it Sept. 10. International prices aren’t yet available, but $1,399 converts to about £1,070 or AU$1,960.

I’ve been skeptical about dual-screen devices, and I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about the Surface Duo. Wannabe version of Samsung’s possibly even more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2? (Here’s how the Surface Duo compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Motorola Razr.) Weird tiny dual-screened version of the Microsoft Surface tablet? Something more?

Inside a little white box in front of me is a gadget that looks like a little book. The Microsoft Windows logo is embossed on top. I open…