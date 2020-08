Inside a little white box in front of me is a gizmo that appears like a little book. The Microsoft Windows logo design is embossed on top. I open it, flexing it a couple of times. I seem like I’m holding a little Moleskine, made from glass and metal.

Inside? No screens. Just circuitry through glass. This isn’t a working variation of the Microsoft Surface Duo being revealed today. This is an unique transparent model sent out to me beforehand so I can see the circuits and feel how the hinge works.