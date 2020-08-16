Microsoft Surface Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Which foldable will win?

The Microsoft Surface Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are both technically foldable phones, though that has to do with all they share in typical.

Whereas Samsung’s second-generation Galaxy Fold uses a huge, versatile OLED panel, Microsoft has actually gone a more standard path with the Surface Duo, providing 2 different 5.6-inch screens safeguarded by glass that form an 8.1-inch canvas when folded out.

But that’s not the only method which these 2 gadgets will vary. Under the hood, they’re powered by various processors, sport differently-sized batteries and promote totally special electronic camera hardware. And the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will surely load a couple of benefits you will not discover on the Surface Duo, which Microsoft is still unwilling to even categorize as a phone.

Many information about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are still shrouded in secret, though Samsung states we can anticipate to find out more on September 1. This Microsoft Surface Duo vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 contrast will highlight all the substantial methods which 2020’s most extreme flagship Android phones vary.

The Microsoft Surface Duo starts shipping September 10 and begins at $1,399 for a gadget with 128GB of storage. You can update that to 256GB by investing another $100, which you’ll need to do if you ever desire more storage in your Surface Duo, as it has no microSD slot for expandability. You can either buy the phone opened, where it will support all significant networks in …