Microsoft Surface Duo, the company’s first Android foldable phone, is coming in September

The Surface Duo costs $1,399 OK, let’s simply stop there for a 2nd. What? That’s about the very same rate as a dressed up iPhone 11 Max.

Yes, it’s costly. No, individuals most likely aren’t going to hurry out to purchase it. But the rate and phone make good sense for a couple of factors.

First, it’s a dual-screen gadget. Microsoft explained the phone as “a major new form factor,” in a post. It is basically a folding tablet, which is likewise a phone. Each of the Surface Duo’s 2 screens are 5.6-inch screens that integrate into a tablet-like 8.1-inch display screen when unfolded. It has a single cam that supports recording 4K video.

So if the phone is truly an iPad mini that folds … and is likewise a phone … now we’re entering $1,400 area. The hinge works both methods, so you can close the phone like a book or open it totally so it’s a double-sided phone. It’s likewise very thin, has what might be among the finest screens on any phone. (Here’s an excellent synopsis of all the ins and outs of the Duo from our associates at CNN Underscored.)

Second, Microsoft is promoting the Duo as a performance gadget. It’s a Surface, after all– the very same brand name it utilizes for its high-end computer systems that are everything about showcasing Microsoft’s software application, consisting of Office andWindows Microsoft stated it enhanced the whole Office Suite for the …

