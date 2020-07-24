Microsoft Surface Duo gets Bluetooth SIG certification

Microsoft’s upcoming collapsible Android phone -the Surface Duo was revealed back in October with couple of information and a tentative release date for 2020 holiday. Since then we have actually have not heard much about the gadget apart from the periodic report. Now, it appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site as the Surface Model1930

.

.

.



Bluetooth SIG listing

As is the standard with these accreditations, we do not get much information on the hardware apart from the reality that Duo sports Bluetooth 5.0 connection. Luckily, the gadget likewise appeared in an FCC listing the other day which validated its running Android 10 along with assistance for all significant LTE bands in the United States, NFC and 802.11 a/c Wi-Fi Besides, the acquisition of required certificates recommends that the launch is quick approaching.



FCC listing

Meanwhile leakster Evan Blass validated the gadget will likewise make its method to AT&T. No additional information were provided however having a collaboration with a provider of this quality definitely bodes well for Microsoft’s aspirations with the job.

Other information understood up until now on the Surface Duo consist of 2 5.6″ AMOLED display screens, the Snapdragon 855 chipset, and a rather little 3,460 mAh battery. Support for the MS Surface Pen with a range of functions and advanced combination has actually been reported also. The phone hybrid will supposedly introduce running Android 10, however Microsoft is supposedly dealing with an Android 11 upgrade in time for its launch.

Sources 1 • 2|Via